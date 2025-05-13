YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, censured by Supreme Court, defends India against Pakistan on Piers Morgan show

Supreme Court censured YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, better known by his digital alias BeerBiceps, recently appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored alongside Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and stand-up comedian Shehzad Ghias Shaikh.

Armed with “proofs, facts and figures,” Allahbadia defended India on British television as he held up an image of Osama bin Laden — followed by one of UN-designated terrorist Abdul Rauf being saluted at a funeral by Pakistani army officials.

“The world only knows this person..India has a list of people like him,” said Allahabadia. “This is the face that India recognises. We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers and leaders to the world, which is why our economy is eleven times the economy of Pakistan.”

Allahbadia called the Operation Sindoor strikes “moderate, precision-oriented, and retaliatory,” while dismissing Pakistan’s credibility.

When confronted by Morgan about a now-deleted tweet where Allahbadia had referred to Pakistanis as “brothers and sisters”, he said: “I deleted it because Pakistan broke the ceasefire... gave us another reason to not trust the entire state again.”

The Piers Morgan: Uncensored debate, is a primetime television talk show hosted by British journalist Piers Morgan, known for featuring combative, unscripted panel discussions on global political issues with prominent voices from around the world.

The talk show has 3.9 million subscribers and this video has been viewed by 0.7 million.

A different India-Pakistan debate took place in the show.

Pakistani comedian Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, in the face of overwhelming evidence, claimed Osama bin Laden had been hiding from Pakistani intelligence to which Piers Morgan grew exasperated.

Barkha Dutt, seated beside Allahbadia, reminded viewers that Narendra Modi was serving his third term as India’s elected prime minister, while Pakistan’s political leadership had long been installed, exiled or imprisoned at the military’s whim.

Khar deflected questions on terrorism and the military’s dominance in her country’s politics. She denied naming groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as terror outfits, dismissing the line of questioning as an Indian “narrative.”

Allahbadia’s moment on the world stage comes shadowed under legal scrutiny back home.

Weeks ago, Allahbadia was embroiled in a major controversy over India’s Got Latent, a YouTube panel show hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Allahbadia, along with influencers Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, came under fire after he asked an inappropriate question that many deemed vulgar and offensive. The backlash was swift and widespread.

FIRs were filed against the show’s creators and guests in multiple states, and the Supreme Court, while hearing a plea for protection, issued sharp observations about Allahbadia’s behaviour, calling his words “very dirty.”