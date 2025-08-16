MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 August 2025

Hurricane Erin strengthens, could become first category 5 storm of 2025 Atlantic season: NHC

The storm is currently 235 miles (375 km) east-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph)

Reuters Published 16.08.25, 08:56 PM
Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season and has developed into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, moves westward near Puerto Rico in a composite satellite image August 16, 2025.

Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season and has developed into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, moves westward near Puerto Rico in a composite satellite image August 16, 2025. Reuters

Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, could become a Category 5 hurricane, with additional strengthening expected this afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The storm is currently 235 miles (375 km) east-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph).

ADVERTISEMENT

Swells generated by Erin will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Turks and Caicos Islands through the weekend, NHC said.

Also Read

The swells will spread to the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the east coast of the United States early next week, it said.

Erin is expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall through Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, the Center said.

RELATED TOPICS

Storm National Hurricane Center (NHC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong fumes at NCERT module, blames Hindu Mahasabha, Muslim League for Partition

Pawan Khera says ‘burn the book’ if it does not include 1938, 1940 and 1942, highlights Hindu Mahasabha declaring before Jinnah that ‘Hindus and Muslims cannot live in one country’
Kangana Ranaut
Quote left Quote right

If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT