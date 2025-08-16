Hurricane Erin strengthens, could become first category 5 storm of 2025 Atlantic season: NHC

Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, could become a Category 5 hurricane, with additional strengthening expected this afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The storm is currently 235 miles (375 km) east-northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph).

Swells generated by Erin will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Turks and Caicos Islands through the weekend, NHC said.

The swells will spread to the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the east coast of the United States early next week, it said.

Erin is expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall through Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, the Center said.