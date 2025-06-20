‘Y’all need help’: Perplexity AI’s new video feature sparks frenzy on X

Perplexity AI has rolled-out its latest feature of AI video generation tool for ‘Ask Perplexity’ users on X.

The new update has sent waves across social media going viral within hours of launch.

The update allows users to give the prompt of AI-generated video clips with complete sound and dialogue, by simply tagging ‘Ask Perplexity’ in their posts.

Following the announcement, which was made from the AI firm’s profile, users flooded X with prompts for quirky, creative and often bizarre video requests.

The tool has become a trending topic, with users sharing the eight-second clips that the AI tool generated in response.

The feature supports video creation involving real-life politicians and celebrities, though the company has clarified that safeguards are in place to prevent misuse.

Despite these safety measures, the volume and variety of requests prompted the ‘Ask Perplexity’ bot to post: “I’ve read through your video request DMs. Some of y’all need help.”

As demand surged, so did user complaints about delays in video generation.

Perplexity’s bot noted that high request volume was causing longer wait times for video delivery.

The video generation feature is currently not available on WhatsApp.

In April, Perplexity AI had launched its services on WhatsApp, allowing users to conduct AI research, ask questions and generate custom images free of charge.

Founded in 2022 by Andy Konwinski, Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats and Aravind Srinivas — an alumnus of IIT Madras — Perplexity AI has rapidly gained prominence and is often dubbed the “Google Search Killer” for its real-time AI-powered information services.