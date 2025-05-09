Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin rebuke US, cement ties ahead of WWII anniversary in Moscow

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping, the leader of China, issued a joint rebuke to Washington on Thursday, a day before celebrations in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The leaders held talks at the Kremlin, part of a state visit that Moscow organised for Xi before his attendance alongside other foreign leaders on Friday at a military parade in Red Square.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint statement issued after their talks, Putin and Xi rejected what they described as Washington’s attempt to contain them. They vowed to “increase interaction and strengthen cooperation” to counter such US efforts.

Both Putin and Xi are grappling with the unpredictability of President Trump — the Russian President in talks over Ukraine, and the Chinese leader in a bruising tradewar.

Each has sought to present their countries as alternative world powers looking to bring about what they call a more equal, multipolar world in the face of US hegemony.

Part of their message on Thursday seemed to be that they would stand together, even as Trump embraces Putin but pressures Xi.