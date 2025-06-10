‘Will not tolerate any abuse’: US Embassy warns Indians amid immigration crackdown

Hours after a widely circulated video depicted a handcuffed Indian student at Newark Airport, the United States Embassy in India on Tuesday warned Indian nationals traveling to the US, reiterating its stance on illegal immigration and visa abuse.

The US Embassy declared that Washington "will not tolerate any abuse of visas or illegal entry" into the country.

While extending a welcome to "legitimate travelers," the federal government underscored that "there is no right to visit the United States."

"We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of US law," added the embassy.

The statement follows a viral social media video showing an Indian student in handcuffs at Newark Liberty International Airport.

An NRI who shared the video described witnessing the young student "being deported… handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal."

The NRI expressed feeling "helpless and heartbroken," labeling the situation a "human tragedy," noting the student "came chasing dreams, not causing harm."

According to the X user, social entrepreneur Kunal Jain, the student was reportedly speaking in Haryanvi, insisting he was not "crazy" but that authorities were attempting to portray him as such.

Jain highlighted a disturbing trend, stating, "Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days," where students are sent back on evening flights "tied up like criminals" after being unable to explain their visit to immigration authorities.

In response to the distressing video, the Indian consulate general in New York confirmed it has raised the matter with local authorities.

Indian authorities stated, "We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took up the issue on Tuesday, writing on X: “The Modi government is continuously failing to protect the honour of India and Indians.

“For the first time in history, a foreign head of state announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan in India's absence. US President Trump is constantly claiming to have enforced a ceasefire by pressuring India. For the past one year, Indian citizens and students living in America are being repeatedly mistreated but Prime Minister Modi is maintaining silence, or it should be assumed that he is unable to muster the courage to speak.

“He is the Prime Minister of India, it is his most important responsibility to protect the honour and dignity of India and Indians.

“We demand that Prime Minister Modi should immediately talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention in the mistreatment and atrocities being committed against Indians in America,” he wrote.

This incident and the subsequent US Embassy warning are set against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's administration's crackdown on immigrants since January.

According to Times of India, the ministry of external affairs reports that the Trump administration has already deported about 1,800 Indian nationals from America.

The current administration has implemented stricter rules for US visas, including mass deportations and the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles to disperse anti-ICE protests.

The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on foreign students within the country, particularly in response to the pro-Palestinian protests that swept across US colleges and campuses in 2024.

President Trump recently imposed a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries—Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—preventing their travel to the US and denying them visas.