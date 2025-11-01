‘Why not engage with Hinduism?’ Hindu American Foundation reacts to JD Vance controversy

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has strongly criticised US Vice President J.D. Vance for his recent remarks about his wife, Usha Vance, her Hindu heritage, and the possibility of her converting to Christianity.

Vance has addressed the controversy surrounding his comments and clarified that it was his wife’s faith that helped him reconnect with his own religion, but the HAF questioned why he never considered engaging with Hinduism as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With respect, @JDVance, if your wife encouraged you to re-engage with your faith, why not reciprocate that and engage with Hinduism too?” the HAF wrote on X.

“Hinduism is inherently inclusive and pluralistic in this way. We do not seek to convert anyone,” the HAF said. “Hinduism doesn't require the spouse to adopt your religious beliefs.”

It also criticised what it described as “a compulsion from some religious communities to convert us to another way of thinking,” calling such actions disrespectful and harmful.

Referring to what it described as “a long history of denigrating Hindu beliefs and attempting conversions through sometimes unethical means,” the HAF said such tendencies continue to manifest online.

It cited “anti-Hindu” content shared by Christian accounts, noting that such posts reflect a belief that there is “only one true path to salvation — a concept that Hinduism simply doesn’t have — and that path is through Christ.”

“Some of the most vocal voices in your base seem to not actually believe religious freedom — one of the core concepts this nation was founded upon, as you well know — should extend to Hindus,” the HAF wrote in response to Vance’s post.

The organisation said that given the “growing anti-Hindu sentiment online”, it would be reasonable for the vice president to publicly acknowledge the positive influence of Hinduism on him.

“You are the Vice President,” the HAF wrote. “It’s more than reasonable, and well within precedent, for a Christian public figure like yourself to recognise Hinduism’s positive impact and the rights of Hindus to practise their faith.”

Amid the criticism, Vance on Friday responded by saying it was “disgusting” to interpret his remarks as an attack on his wife’s religion.

He clarified that Usha Vance is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many in interfaith marriages, he hopes that she may one day share his beliefs.

“Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife,” Vance said, describing Usha as “the most amazing blessing” in his life who encouraged him to re-engage with his faith.

The comments were originally made during an address at the Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday, where Vance was asked whether he hoped his wife would eventually “come to Christ.”

He candidly expressed his wish that she might one day embrace Christianity while affirming her free will and their mutual respect in an interfaith marriage.

Following the backlash, Vance later defended his statements on X, calling the criticism “anti-Christian bigotry.”

“Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, one of those beliefs is that we want to share them with others. That’s a completely normal thing,” he wrote.

Vance maintained that he was merely expressing his faith and not seeking to impose it on anyone.