'Why be grumpy?': Meta US employee shreds Uber, Atlassian on social media

A Meta employee currently based in the United States has taken to the professional forum Blind to express frustration over the state of tech recruitment in India, describing the process as “strange” and calling out several high-profile companies for “unprofessional” conduct.

The anonymous professional, reportedly exploring job opportunities in India ahead of a planned relocation by year-end, shared his experience of engaging with recruiters from leading tech firms.

The post highlights significant concerns regarding scheduling etiquette and recruiter behaviour—particularly pointing fingers at Uber and Atlassian.

“Recruiters from Uber, Atlassian—basically tier two-ish companies—are the most unprofessional,” the post reads.

“Like typical India wala hisab—condescending attitude, not respecting time slots etc. Why would you call me outside of the availability I have provided and expect me to answer, and then be grumpy I didn’t pick up?”

The employee claims that the experience with Uber was especially disheartening, leading him to withdraw from the process entirely.

“Uber was particularly bad, so much so that I had to tell them I am not considering roles at Uber anymore,” he wrote.

In stark contrast, the post praises global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon for maintaining professionalism and respecting candidate boundaries throughout the early stages of their respective hiring processes.

“The best experience was with Google, Microsoft and even Amazon,” the employee added. “Hopefully it remains positive throughout the interview process.”

In the comments section, many advised the Meta employee not to move back to India. He, in turn, explained that he had ageing parents and wanted to be closer to them. Others also reported similar experiences with recruiters.

While the post has sparked discussion within the tech community, it has also reignited a larger conversation around recruitment standards and candidate experience in India’s rapidly growing but highly competitive tech sector.

Industry observers note that while global best practices are being adopted at many top-tier firms, inconsistencies in recruiter training, workload and communication styles continue to plague the ecosystem.

As the Indian tech industry sees a reverse migration of talent from global markets back home, such feedback could serve as a wake-up call for companies aiming to attract top-tier international talent.

Recruiters from Uber India and Atlassian have not yet responded to the criticism.