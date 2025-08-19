‘We don’t want any secrets here’: Trump chatters about Hannity-Earhardt relationship during Fox News call-in

In a phone interview with Fox News on Tuesday morning, US President Donald Trump steered the conversation toward “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt’s relationship with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity.

During the exchange, the president asked about who makes more money in the relationship, appearing unaware that the pair had already made their engagement public in 2024.

“There’s a guy named Sean Hannity. He might take a very lovely young lady that he knows very, very well to dinner in Washington. And they don’t have to — she’s sitting right next to you by the way,” Trump said with a laugh. “I don’t want to get him in trouble, so I better explain exactly. We don’t want any secrets here.”

“But he’s got — that’s the greatest relationship. I hope I’m not breaking the news,” he continued. “Hey, this could be the most important thing I said.”

Trump hoped the couple could now safely engage in public displays of affection when they go out to dinner, again circling back to the question of which one of the pair earns more.

The conversation then shifted as the hosts asked the president about his meetings with world leaders.

As the interview concluded, Trump returned once more to the subject, addressing Earhardt.

“And Ainsley, thank you. I hope I didn’t get you in trouble with Sean,” he said, laughing. “No, it’s just a great couple. I’ll say it! I like this. It’s a great couple. We love them.”