'We condemn...': White House backs Tulsi Gabbard's statement on Bangladesh minorities

After US spy chief Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on violence against minorities in Bangladesh, the White House on Wednesday said that the United States welcomes the interim Bangladeshi government's efforts to ensure safety and security for all.

During a press briefing, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce reaffirmed Washington’s strong stance against violence targeting minority communities.

“We condemn any instances of violence or intolerance directed toward members of minority communities in any country and have welcomed measures taken by Bangladesh's interim government to ensure safety and security for all in Bangladesh,” Bruce stated.

What Gabbard said

US spy chief's remarks followed a storm over recent statements made by Gabbard in an interview with NDTV, where she linked the violence in Bangladesh to a broader Islamist agenda.

She asserted that the threat of Islamic terrorism in the country stemmed from the “ideology and objective to rule and govern with an Islamist Caliphate.”

She further claimed that while discussions between US President Donald Trump and Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, were only beginning, the issue of Islamic terrorism remained a “central focus of concern.”

Reacting strongly to Gabbard’s comments, the Yunus-led government dismissed them as “misleading” and harmful to Bangladesh’s global standing.

"This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism," the interim administration said in a statement.

It further emphasized that Bangladesh, despite facing challenges, has worked closely with the international community, including the US, in tackling extremism through law enforcement, social reforms, and counterterrorism initiatives.

Since the military-backed removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, the interim government has been under scrutiny for its handling of rising violence against minorities.

Critics argue that it has failed to curb the worsening situation, despite international pressure.