Putin’s Limousine engulfed in flames near FSB headquarters—assassination attempt?

A £275,000 Aurus Senat limousine, believed to be part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official fleet, erupted in flames on March 29.

The explosion occurred on a street just north of the Federal Security Service (FSB) headquarters in Lubyanka.

The footage of the incident has flooded social media. Thick smoke was seen flowing out of the vehicle, whose front portion is also believed to have been damaged in the incident.

Startled workers from nearby establishments rushed to douse the fire before emergency services arrived.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, but the timing and location have ignited speculation about a possible assassination attempt on Putin.

Shadows over Moscow

Notably, the blast occurred amid heightened scrutiny of Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine, with US-backed negotiations taking shape behind closed doors.

The incident’s proximity to the FSB—Russia’s powerful security agency—has further fueled speculation of a deliberate attack.

While Kremlin officials have remained tight-lipped, sources cited by The Sun reported that no injuries were recorded, and it remains unknown who was inside the car at the time of the explosion.

The 72-year-old Russian president is known for his strict security protocols and reliance on armored vehicles for transportation.

Interestingly, Putin has a history of gifting these high-end vehicles to world leaders, with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un among the recipients.

The blast took place just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted that Russia could experience a decisive setback in the war.

”Valdimir Putin will die soon,’’ calling it a ”fact” as per a report by the Mirror. He went on to add, ‘’…it will come to an end,’’ while pleading with the United States to ”stay strong” and continue the pressure on Moscow to stop its aggression, Zelensky had said.

If this was indeed an assassination attempt, it would mark a dramatic escalation in an already volatile political climate.