Thais, Cambodians trade fire for third day, 33 dead and more than 168,000 displaced

Thailand and Cambodia traded accusations on Saturday of fresh attacks as deadly border clashes entered a third day, leaving at least 33 people dead and more than 168,000 displaced, as international pressure mounted on both sides to reach a ceasefire.

Artillery fire and gunshots were reported near several border villages, expanding the area of the fighting that flared again on Thursday after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Cambodian and Thai officials claimed to have acted in retaliation.

Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand closed its northeastern border crossings with Cambodia.

Cambodian authorities reported on Saturday 12 new deaths, bringing its toll to 13, while Thai officials said a soldier was killed, raising the deaths to 20, mostly civilians.

The regional bloc, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or Asean, is under growing pressure to defuse the situation between its two members.

During an emergency meeting on Friday, members of the UN Security Council called for de-escalation and urged Asean to mediate a peaceful solution.

The 800-km frontier between Thailand and Cambodia has been disputed for decades, but past confrontations have been limited and brief. The current tensions broke out in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thailand’s domestic politics.

Cambodia’s defence ministry condemned what it said was an expanded Thai offensive early on Saturday after five heavy artillery shells were fired into multiple locations in the province of Pursat, calling the attack an “unprovoked and premeditated act of aggression”.

Trump in truce call

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand had agreed to meet immediately to quickly work out a ceasefire, as he sought to broker peace after three days of fighting along their border.

In a series of social media posts, Trump said he had spoken to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and warned them that he would not make trade deals with either of the governments if the border conflict continued.

“Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace,” Trump wrote. “They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!,” he added, saying both countries wanted to get back to the “Trading Table”.