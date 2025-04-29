Vladimir Putin orders 3-day truce in May: Ukraine sceptical of surprise announcement

The Kremlin said on Monday that President Vladimir V. Putin had ordered a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine next month, the second time in two weeks that Russia’s leader has promised a temporary pause in the fighting as President Trump shows growing impatience with his refusal to stop the war.

The Kremlin said that Russian forces would stop fighting on May 8 for 72 hours to mark the May 9 celebration of Soviet victory in World War II, a major holiday in Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During this period, all hostilities will cease,” it said in a statement. “Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.”

Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, responded that “if Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately”. He added that Ukraine remained ready for a 30-day halt in the fighting, something that Putin has thus far rejected.

“Why wait until May 8th?” Sybiha wrote on X. “Ukraine is ready to support a lasting, durable, and full ceasefire.”

The Kremlin’s announcement came just days after Trump urged Putin, in a social media post, to “STOP!” bombarding Ukraine amid US-backed efforts to broker a truce. After meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Saturday, Trump said that he questioned whether Putin truly wanted peace.

“Maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Russia has refused to abide by a 30-day unconditional ceasefire that Ukraine previously agreed to at the urging of the Trump administration. A one-day truce announced by Putin for Easter did not hold, though both sides said it brought a reduction in hostilities.

Putin’s declaration on Monday appeared to be his latest attempt to placate Trump’s oft-stated desire to end the war in Ukraine, while holding out for an agreement that would allow the Russian leader to do so on his terms.

The statement announcing the ceasefire said that Russia was ready “for peace negotiations without preconditions”. But it added that those talks should be “directed at eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis”, a reference to Putin’s sweeping demands for change in Russia’s favour in Ukraine and in Europe.

Putin appears convinced that he would give up negotiating leverage if he stops fighting without securing major concessions first, Russian analysts and people close to the Kremlin say. His demands go well beyond claims on Ukraine’s territory, extending to limits on its future military capability and a ban on admitting it to the Nato alliance.

The Trump administration has largely gone along with Putin’s narrative, dangling the possibility of lifting sanctions on Russia while blaming Ukraine for a war that Russia started in 2022.

It has been pushing Ukraine to accept a peace plan that would force it to abandon its aspirations of joining Nato, provide it with only vague security guarantees, and see the US officially recognising Crimea as Russian. Ukraine has rejected that deal, which the Trump administration had described as its final offer.

But Putin appears to be holding out for even more. In the meantime, his refusal to make a quick deal — accompanied by recent Russian missile strikes on civilian targets — has increasingly frustrated the Trump administration.

On Sunday, secretary of state Marco Rubio said the US would decide this week whether to continue pursuing a settlement.

“We have to make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “Or if it’s time to sort of focus on some other issues that are equally if not more important in some cases.”

New York Times News Service