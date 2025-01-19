Violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region claims 60 lives, human rights ombudsman confirms

The Colombian government's human rights ombudsman said on Saturday the death toll from violence in the Catatumbo region had risen to 60, up from a previous tally of 30 from attacks by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN).

President Gustavo Petro has accused the ELN of committing a war crime in the Thursday attacks, and have suspended peace talks with the group.

The ombudsman's office said in a post on social media that about 60 people have died violently, while 32 were kidnapped, and hundreds displaced.