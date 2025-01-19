MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 19 January 2025

Violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region claims 60 lives, human rights ombudsman confirms

President Gustavo Petro has accused the ELN of committing a war crime in the Thursday attacks, and have suspended peace talks with the group

Reuters Published 19.01.25, 02:05 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

The Colombian government's human rights ombudsman said on Saturday the death toll from violence in the Catatumbo region had risen to 60, up from a previous tally of 30 from attacks by the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN).

President Gustavo Petro has accused the ELN of committing a war crime in the Thursday attacks, and have suspended peace talks with the group.

The ombudsman's office said in a post on social media that about 60 people have died violently, while 32 were kidnapped, and hundreds displaced.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Death Toll Human Rights
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Saif attack case accused in custody till Jan 24, police cite international conspiracy angle

Police told court that the alleged attacker was a Bangladeshi national and there was need to find the motive behind his act
Sanjay Roy
Quote left Quote right

If the court decides to hang him (Sanjoy Roy) to death, I don't have any objection

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT