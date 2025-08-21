‘USAID/India did not get or give $21m for voter turnout in India’: Govt quotes US embassy

The US embassy has denied that USAID gave $21 million for “voter turnout” in India, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

It contradicts claims made by US President Donald Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency birthed and headed by the billionaire Elon Musk who has since returned to his corporate targets. Trump had called the $21 million a “kickback scheme”.

The US embassy maintains that “USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in India,” Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state, ministry of external affairs (MEA), wrote in reply to a question from CPI(M) MP John Brittas.

Brittas had asked detailed questions about “reports suggesting the utilization of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds to increase voter turnout in Indian elections and details thereof”.

He had asked whether the government has received from the US the details of expenditures on all USAID projects in India over the last three years.

In response, the Union minister of state presented a detailed statement.

On USAID and the issue of “voter turnout” in India, the minister wrote: “While the review of USAID operations was ongoing in the United States, on 16 February 2025, the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in a post on the social media platform X, announced the cancellation of $486 million in USAID funding for Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) projects worldwide, including $21 million allocation for increasing “voter turnout in India.”

On 28 February this year, the MEA requested the US embassy in Delhi to urgently furnish details of expenditure incurred on all USAID-assisted/funded projects in India over the last 10 years except those being implemented under the seven Partnership Agreements with the Government of India.

The MEA also sought a list of NGOs/implementing partners.

On 2 July, the US embassy shared data that it said covered USAID funding in India from 2014 to 2024, including details of implementing partners, objectives, and key accomplishments of each activity undertaken.

On 29 July, the embassy conveyed to the MEA that it plans to bring all USAID operations to a close by 15 August.

On 11 August, the US embassy, in a letter to the Department of Economic Affairs, conveyed that all seven Partnership Agreements signed with the Government of India would stand closed with effect from 15 August.

A beneficiary-wise breakdown of USAID allocations made available to the ministry for three years – 2022, 2023 and 2024 was also presented.

At the Republican Governors Association on 21 February, Trump had said: “$21 million for voter turnout in India. Why are we caring about India turnout? We got enough problems. We want our own turnout, don't we? Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it's a kickback scheme. You know, it's not like they get it and they spend, they kick it back to the people that send it. I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there.”

At another occasion soon after, he said: “$21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too.”

His remarks of $21 million had been sought to be weaponised by most political parties in India, with the government and the Opposition pointing fingers at the other as the beneficiary.

DOGE’s claims of government spending and cuts have been earlier analysed by a few US publications as being dodgy.