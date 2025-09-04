US warns other countries Palestinian recognition could create more problems: Rubio

The United States has told other counties that recognition of a Palestinian state will cause more problems, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

"We told all these countries, we told them all, we said if you guys do this recognition stuff it's all fake, it's not even real, if you do it you're going to create problems," Rubio said from Quito, where he met with President Daniel Noboa and his Ecuadorean counterpart.

"There's going to be a response, it's going to make it harder to get a ceasefire and it may even trigger theses sorts of actions that you've seen, or at least these attempts at these actions," Rubio said, adding he would not opine on Israeli discussion of annexation of the West Bank but that it was not final.