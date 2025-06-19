US visa is a privilege, not a right, its screening doesn't stop after it is issued: Embassy

A US visa is "a privilege, not a right", its screening does not stop after a visa has been issued and authorities may revoke it if one breaks the law, the country's embassy here said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, the US Embassy also said using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student or visitor visa can make one ineligible for future US visas.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

"Using illegal drugs or breaking any US laws while on a student/visitor visa can make you ineligible for future US visas. A US visa is a privilege, not a right. US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued – and we may revoke your visa if you break the law," it said., This is the third such statement issued by the US Embassy in India this month, in which it has underlined that while people travelling legally to America were welcome, illegal entry or abuse of visas won't be tolerated by the country.

The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy here had said on June 16.

In a statement, the US Embassy had also said the United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.

The embassy on June 10 had also issued a statement, saying, the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law.

