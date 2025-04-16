US Vice President JD Vance to visit Italy and India, set to meet PM Modi on April tour

United States vice president JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to 24, according to a US government readout.

During his visit to India, JD Vance is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President and the Second Family will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra during their stay in the country.

Also Read Trump’s top aide JD Vance to visit India amid global worry over US tariff policy shifts

The readout further stated that they will also participate in engagements at cultural sites during the India leg of the visit.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.