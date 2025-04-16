MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 16 April 2025

US Vice President JD Vance to visit Italy and India, set to meet PM Modi on April tour

Vance and the Second Family will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra during their stay in the country

Our Web Desk Published 16.04.25, 07:54 PM
US Vice President JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance File picture

United States vice president JD Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to 24, according to a US government readout.

During his visit to India, JD Vance is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President and the Second Family will visit New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra during their stay in the country.

Also Read

The readout further stated that they will also participate in engagements at cultural sites during the India leg of the visit.

This is a breaking news story. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.

RELATED TOPICS

Italy PM Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-RAW chief claims Farooq Abdullah backed Article 370 abrogation, sparks betrayal accusations

'Dulat sahab’s book is full of so many inaccuracies, I can’t even begin to describe them,' Abdullah said
Supreme Court of India
Quote left Quote right

How can state decide whether, and how I am a Muslim or not and hence, eligible to create waqf?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT