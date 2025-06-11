MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US to order nonessential embassy staff to leave Baghdad amid regional tensions, say officials

The Baghdad embassy has already been on limited staffing, and the order will not affect a large number of personnel

AP Published 11.06.25, 11:58 PM
Representational picture

The State Department is preparing to order the departure of all nonessential personnel from the US Embassy in Baghdad due to the potential for regional unrest, two US officials said Wednesday.

The Baghdad embassy has already been on limited staffing, and the order will not affect a large number of personnel, but the department also is authorising the departure of nonessential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait.

That gives them an option on whether to leave the country.

The Pentagon is standing by to support a potential evacuation of US personnel from US Embassy Baghdad, another US official said.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail plans that had not been made public.

United States Bahrain
