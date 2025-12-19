MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

Trump seeks Congress nod for USD 11 billion Taiwan arms package amid China threat

Proposed package includes HIMARS howitzers missiles and drones and would surpass Biden era sales as Washington signals support for Taipei defence amid regional tensions

Michael Crowley Published 19.12.25, 08:24 AM
Taiwan reservists during a training session in Yilan earlier this month.

Taiwan reservists during a training session in Yilan earlier this month. Reuters

The Trump administration asked Congress on Wednesday to approve an arms package for Taiwan valued at more than $11 billion, in what would be a huge injection of military aid to the self-governing democratic island bracing for a long-feared invasion by China.

If approved by Congress, as is likely given Taiwan’s strong bipartisan support, the package would exceed the $8.4 billion in arms sold to Taiwan during the Biden administration, according to figures recently compiled by the research arm of Britain’s House of Commons. And it would be equivalent to more than half the $18.3 billion in arms sold to Taiwan during President Trump’s first term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The size of the proposal is likely to reassure China hawks in Washington who have grown uneasy about Trump’s commitment to defending Taiwan as he seeks to cut trade and economic deals with Beijing.

The arms sales cleared by the state department include more than $4 billion each for high mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, and M109A7 self-propelled howitzers. The package would also include more than $700 million for Javelin and TOW anti-armor missiles, as well as Altius kamikaze drones made by the military technology company Anduril.

In a statement, the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency said the proposed sale would serve US interests by supporting Taiwan’s “continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability”.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

US Government Taiwan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh on edge: Youth leader’s death sparks unrest ahead of February elections

Sharif Osman Hadi, a spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in general elections, was shot in the ‌head by masked assailants last Friday while launching his election campaign in Dhaka
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee speaks with chief secretary Manoj Pant during the business conclave at Dhana Dhanye Auditorium in Calcutta on Thursday. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha
Quote left Quote right

We will rename our Karmashree scheme after Gandhiji

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT