MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

US reviewing 55 million visa holders for possible revocation or deportation

The department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation

AP Published 22.08.25, 07:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The State Department said Thursday that it's reviewing the records of more than 55 million foreigners who hold valid US visas for potential revocation or deportable violations of immigration rules.

In a written answer to a question posed by The Associated Press, the department said that all US visa holders are subject to “continuous vetting” with an eye toward any indication that they could be ineligible for the document.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked and, if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation.

The department said it was looking for indicators of ineligibility including visa overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation.

“We review all available information as part of our vetting, including law enforcement or immigration records or any other information that comes to light after visa issuance indicating a potential ineligibility,” the department said.

RELATED TOPICS

Visa Deportation Trump Administration
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

House of cards that rules us: SIR, 'unconstitutional' bills widen chasm

Barring two days of discussion each in the two Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the session that had started off with disruptions and adjournments ended on the same bilious note
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Thursday. 
Quote left Quote right

West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT