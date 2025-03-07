MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 March 2025

US President Donald Trump says 'strongly considering' sanctions, tariffs on Russia in hopes of forcing settlement to Ukraine war

The post came as Trump faces criticism for increasing pressure on Ukraine to reach a deal while downplaying or even denying Russia's responsibility for starting the war

PTI Published 07.03.25, 08:55 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he is “strongly considering” sanctions and tariffs on Russia in hopes of forcing a settlement to the war in Ukraine.

He said in a post on Truth Social that they could remain in place “until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post came as Trump faces criticism for increasing pressure on Ukraine to reach a deal while downplaying or even denying Russia's responsibility for starting the war with its invasion three years ago.

Also Read

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late,” Trump added.

RELATED TOPICS

Russia-Ukraine War Sanctions
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump inherited strong economy but his policies now casting doubt on its future

forecasters are cutting their estimates for economic growth this year, with some even predicting that the US gross domestic product could shrink in the first quarter
M.K. Stalin
Quote left Quote right

BJP’s circus-like signature campaign for three-language formula has become laughing stock in TN

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT