US intelligence warns of Russian nuclear satellite threat, says Iran not building a bomb

A new US intelligence assessment has raised alarms over Russia’s development of a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon, warning of “devastating consequences” for the United States and global security if such a capability were to be deployed, according to a report by Reuters.

Russia, which possesses the world’s largest confirmed stockpile of nuclear warheads, is estimated to have a total of 5,580 nuclear warheads as of 2024.

Of these, approximately 1,710 are classified as strategically deployed—ready to be launched at a moment’s notice.

The revelation of Moscow’s satellite project has intensified tensions between the US and Russia, already strained over the war in Ukraine and broader geopolitical rivalries.

Iran not stirring the nuclear pot

The same intelligence report also concludes that Iran is not currently constructing a nuclear weapon, despite persistent Western concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Iran’s nuclear programme, which includes research sites, uranium mines, and uranium enrichment plants, has long been a subject of global scrutiny.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes, a claim rooted in the origins of its programme, which began in the 1950s under the US-backed Atoms for Peace initiative.

However, scepticism remains over Iran’s intentions, particularly in light of past violations of nuclear agreements and its uranium enrichment beyond levels permitted under the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

Despite these concerns, the latest US assessment suggests that Iran is not actively working on building a nuclear bomb at present.

The revelations about Russia’s nuclear satellite project, however, present a fresh dimension to global security anxieties, potentially ushering in a new phase of nuclear deterrence strategies and space-based military capabilities.