US Consulate in Pakistan's Lahore directs staff to shelter in place amid report of drone attacks

The US Consulate in Lahore on Thursday directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore.

In a security alert, the Consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport.

It also asked American citizens to leave the "area of conflict" for their safety.

"US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place," it said.

An official told PTI that at least four drones hit the Lahore cantonment area.

The armed forces opened fire and played a siren, causing panic among the residents of Lahore's border areas and Defense House Authority.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said one drone crashed near Lahore and four soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

The move comes as Pakistan said on Thursday it shot down 25 drones from India in its airspace while India said it had "neutralised" Pakistan's attempt to engage military targets using drones and missiles, as the latest conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours intensified.