CIA-linked Afghan national at Centre of D.C. shooting, two US national guard members critical

An Afghan national who previously worked with the CIA as part of a partner force in Kandahar has been accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members just blocks from the White House.

The incident has triggered renewed scrutiny of Afghan evacuee vetting and the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome programme.

John Ratcliffe, director of the CIA, confirmed the suspect’s past association with US intelligence.

In a statement, he said the Afghan man had worked with the US government prior to his 2021 arrival in the country and that the relationship “ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation” of US service members from Afghanistan.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the two Guard members were hospitalised in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially announced that they had died but later withdrew the statement, citing “conflicting reports”.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaking on Fox News, declined to comment on their condition but said the victims had “come through surgery”.

She added that charges would depend on their “prognosis,” and said, “If something happens, we will do everything in our power to seek the death penalty against that monster.”

The shooting occurred as the presence of National Guard members in Washington and other cities has become a political flashpoint. The Trump administration responded by ordering 500 additional Guard members to the capital.

The suspect, identified as a 29-year-old Afghan man, was also shot and hospitalised with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Officials said he entered the US through Operation Allies Welcome, which evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans after the US withdrawal.

The programme brought about 76,000 Afghans to the United States.

It has since faced criticism from Trump and Republican lawmakers, who say the admissions were rushed, while supporters argue it provided essential protection to those who worked with US forces.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Thursday identified the wounded Guard members as 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe.

FBI Director Patel said, “All individuals found in the house have been interviewed. Case is an ongoing investigation of terrorism.”

Pirro said additional charges were being prepared.

“Will also be charged with possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and charges are three counts of assault with intent to kill. Suspect drove from Washington to D.C. Working with FBI to review suspect's immigration history," Pirro said.