US, Chinese officials to hold trade talks in London after Trump's 'very positive' call with Xi Jinping

The conversation between Trump and Xi, who lead the world's two biggest economies, lasted about an hour and a half, according to the US president. The Chinese foreign ministry has said Trump initiated the call

(AP) Published 07.06.25, 06:42 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Senior US administration officials will meet with a Chinese delegation on Monday in London for the next round of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, President Donald Trump said Friday.

The meeting comes after a phone call between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, which the US president described as a “very positive” conversation as the two countries attempt to break an impasse over tariffs and global supplies of rare earth minerals.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent the US side in the trade talks.

“The meeting should go very well,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Friday afternoon.

The conversation between Trump and Xi, who lead the world's two biggest economies, lasted about an hour and a half, according to the US president. The Chinese foreign ministry has said Trump initiated the call.

The ministry said Xi asked Trump to “remove the negative measures” that the U.S. has taken against China. It also said that Trump said “the US loves to have Chinese students coming to study in America,” although his administration has vowed to revoke some of their visas.

US-China Relations Trade Talks Donald Trump Xi Jinping
