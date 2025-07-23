China-linked hackers behind server attacks 

Hackers with ties to the Chinese government have been linked to the “active attacks” on server software SharePoint, used by government agencies and businesses to share documents within organisations.

The breaches in the US and other countries took advantage of a zero-day vulnerability chain.

“Microsoft has observed two named Chinese nation-state actors, Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon, exploiting these vulnerabilities targeting Internet-facing SharePoint servers,” said the company.

“In addition, we have observed another China-based threat actor, tracked as Storm-2603, exploiting these vulnerabilities.”

Hackers can use the zero-day exploit to steal sensitive data and harvest passwords. Microsoft said that only servers housed within an organisation were compromised in the hack but SharePoint Online in Microsoft 365 was not impacted.

Microsoft deployed patches for the last of the exposed versions by Monday.

The patches will prevent new intrusions but customers are also required to change the machine’s digital keys, apply anti-malware software and track down breaches that have already occurred, the company has said.

Researchers determined that nearly 100 organisations were affected in the attack over the weekend, Eye Security’s chief hacker Vaisha Bernard told Reuters.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point said that it discovered the first signs of exploitation on July 7: “Since then, we’ve confirmed dozens of compromise attempts across government, telecommunications, and software sectors in North America and Western Europe.”

A few days ago, Microsoft said it will stop using China-based engineers to offer technical assistance to US defence clients using the company’s Cloud services.

“In response to concerns raised earlier this week about US-supervised foreign engineers, Microsoft has made changes to our support for US Government customers to assure that no China-based engineering teams are providing technical assistance for DoD Government cloud and related services,” Frank Shaw,

the Microsoft’s chief communications officer, wrote in a post on X.