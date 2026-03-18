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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 March 2026

US offers $2,600 bonus, free flights to encourage self-deportation of illegal immigrants

The Department of Homeland Security used an image of the Taj Mahal and prominent landmarks of Colombia and China to promote its self-deportation initiative targeted at illegal immigrants living in America

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 18.03.26, 11:16 AM
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The US government is offering free flights and a USD 2,600 exit bonus to undocumented migrants who voluntarily leave the country under a self-deportation programme aimed at reducing enforcement costs.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released promotional posters, including imagery of the Taj Mahal as well as landmarks from Colombia and China, to publicise the initiative among illegal immigrants, including those from India.

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“Receive a FREE flight home and a USD 2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport,” DHS said in a post on X.

The initiative, called Project Homecoming, was launched in May last year, after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Under the programme, migrants are encouraged to use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app to register their intent to leave voluntarily, submit personal details, and access travel assistance along with the financial incentive. According to DHS data, more than 2.2 million illegal immigrants have availed of the scheme since its rollout in January 2025.

The department has highlighted significant cost savings through the initiative. It noted that while a single enforced deportation costs USD 18,245, a self-deportation processed via the CBP Home App costs about USD 5,100, even after including the USD 2,600 stipend—resulting in savings of over USD 13,000 per individual.

The programme, according to official communication, allows migrants to “return home as regular travelers—without arrest, detention, or restraints. It’s a safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility, not fear, according to the website.

Using the CBP Home app, according to DHS, “allows illegal aliens to plan their return, including having an opportunity to depart in a timely manner – allowing illegal aliens to wrap up work, school, and personal matters and organise their return in an orderly and lawful way.”

The incentive amount has been revised multiple times since launch. Initially set at USD 1,000 in May last year, it was increased to USD 3,000 during the December holiday period for those opting to leave before the new year, before being fixed at USD 2,600 in January this year.

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