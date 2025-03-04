Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls Oval Office spat with US President Donald Trump ‘regrettable’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday the Oval Office blowup with U.S. President Donald Trump was “regrettable,” and that, “it is time to make things right.”

Zelensky’s remarkes came hours after the White House announced a pause on military aid to Ukraine.

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

He said Ukraine is ready to sign a deal on its rare-earth minerals that was sought by the Trump administration.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format,” Zelensky said. “We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”