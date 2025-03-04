MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 March 2025

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky calls Oval Office spat with US President Donald Trump ‘regrettable’

We see the agreement on minerals and security as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively, says Ukrainian President

AP Published 04.03.25, 09:57 PM
Volodymyr Zelensky.

Volodymyr Zelensky. Reuters picture.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday the Oval Office blowup with U.S. President Donald Trump was “regrettable,” and that, “it is time to make things right.”

Zelensky’s remarkes came hours after the White House announced a pause on military aid to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be,” Zelensky said in a post on X. “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.”

He said Ukraine is ready to sign a deal on its rare-earth minerals that was sought by the Trump administration.

“Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format,” Zelensky said. “We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.”

RELATED TOPICS

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump United States Ukraine
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

10 to 15% tariffs on American goods: China strikes back at United States as trade war escalates

Blocking key materials from reaching the United States, a tactic known as supply chain warfare, carries considerable risks for China
Volodymyr Zelensky.
Quote left Quote right

It is regrettable that meeting with Trump in Washington didn't go the way it was supposed to be

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT