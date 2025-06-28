UK seizes £96 million worth of Cocaine days after UN warns of global surge in production

British authorities have seized 2.4 metric tons of cocaine from a ship arriving from Panama, in what is being called one of the United Kingdom’s largest drug busts in recent years.

The seizure, valued at 96 million pounds ($132 million), took place at London Gateway port, east of the capital, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The massive haul was discovered hidden beneath containers on a commercial vessel, following an intelligence-led operation coordinated by British law enforcement agencies.

According to the Home Office, this marks the sixth-largest cocaine seizure on record in the UK.

Charlie Eastaugh, director of the UK Border Force Maritime, praised the operation, stating that it was “just one example of how dedicated Border Force maritime officers remain one step ahead of the criminal gangs who threaten our security.”

He added, “Our message to these criminals is clear. More than ever before, we are using intelligence and international law enforcement co-operation to disrupt and dismantle your operations.”

Britain is considered one of the largest markets for cocaine in Europe, according to the National Crime Agency.

Government data also shows that cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose by 31 percent between 2022 and 2023.

The seizure comes as a new report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), released on Thursday, highlights a surge in the global cocaine trade.

The UNODC’s 2024 World Drug Report stated that 2023 saw record highs in cocaine production, seizures and consumption, making it the world’s fastest-growing illicit drug market.

On the supply side, the estimated global illegal production of cocaine rose by about a third to more than 3,708 tons.

This increase was driven mainly by a rise in the area under coca bush cultivation in Colombia, along with updated data revealing that crop yield there was approximately 50 percent higher than in 2022.

Globally, the number of cocaine users reached 25 million in 2023, a significant jump from 17 million a decade earlier. The report found that North America, Western and Central Europe and South America remain the largest markets for cocaine, based on user data and wastewater analysis.

The UNODC also reported an ongoing expansion of the synthetic drug market.

Low operational costs and a reduced risk of detection have made synthetic drug production more appealing to traffickers.

Amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), such as methamphetamine and amphetamine, led this category. In 2023, ATS accounted for nearly half of all global synthetic drug seizures, followed by synthetic opioids including fentanyl.

Authorities have not confirmed any arrests linked to the cocaine seizure at London Gateway, but investigations are ongoing.