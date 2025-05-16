Turkish firm Celebi moves Delhi High Court after security clearance revoked on 'national interest' grounds

Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd on Friday moved the Delhi High Court agianst the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance in the "interest of national security".

The security clearance of the firm was revoked days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lawyer associated with the case confirmed the filing and the plea is likely to be listed next week.

Earlier in its regulatory filing on Friday, Turkish ground handling contractor Celebi Hava Servisi AS said it would pursue “all available administrative and legal remedies” to challenge what it called the unilateral termination of four licence and concession agreements in India.

“The Bridge Mounted Equipment Service Agreement valid until 2036 and the Concession Agreement Ground Handling Services valid until 2029, executed between Celebi Nas Airport Services India Pvt Ltd (Celebi Nas), 59 per cent owned by our company and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL),” has been terminated, the filing stated.

These contracts, originally valid until 2029 and beyond, were axed after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday withdrew security clearance for Celebi, citing national security interests.

The decision ended Celebi’s presence in India’s aviation sector after more than 15 years.

The fallout from the decision has rippled across airports, markets, and industries, with Celebi, a company employing over 10,000 people, forced to halt operations overnight at nine major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Its cargo operations in Delhi, ground handling agreements in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and other concessions in Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Cochin have all been suspended.

“The concession agreement, valid until 2034, executed between Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd and Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has been terminated,” DIAL has stated.

Celebi holds a 74 per cent stake in the venture.

The licence agreement between Celebi GH India Pvt Ltd (61 per cent owned by Celebi) and Ahmedabad International Airport Ltd (AIAL), valid until 2032 has also been axed.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is working with airport operators to manage the transition. “Efforts are being made to ensure that employees working with Celebi are retained and continue to contribute.”

Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu said: “National interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.”

But Celebi has denied any wrongdoing.

“None of its subsidiaries have ever engaged in any activity that would contravene national security considerations or relevant laws and regulations of India,” the company said in its statement. “Our company will pursue all available administrative and legal remedies to challenge these unfounded allegations and to seek the annulment of the aforementioned terminations.”

Turkish apples are vanishing from markets in Rajasthan. In Alwar, traders have enforced a boycott, removing over 15 tonnes of daily imports from shelves. The Fruit Mandi Union has declared an open protest against Turkey's public support for Pakistan after India’s military strikes on terror camps under Operation Sindoor.

“Due to Turkey's stand against India, we've decided to stop selling them. This is not just a market decision, it's a message,” said Saurabh Kalra, general secretary of the Fruit Mandi Union.

Posters calling for a boycott of Turkish apples are being plastered across fruit stalls.

“If any trader is found selling them, it will be treated as an act against national interest,” Kalra warned.

Fellow trader Pankaj Saini added, “We have enough stock in cold storages to meet consumer demand,” pointing to Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and South Africa as alternative suppliers.

Fruit markets in Delhi and Mumbai have followed suit.

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has also joined the boycott. In a statement Friday, it called for the suspension of all business with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritising the country over commerce," said Rajesh Rokde, chairman of the GJC. "By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry's role as a pillar of national pride,” Rokde said.

Marble traders in Ajmer have refused to import stones from Turkey.

Tourism to Turkey is being discouraged by industry voices. Online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo had issued advisories against travelling to these two countries.

The development comes against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Islamabad and condemning India's recent strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan also launched a swarm of 300-400 Turkish-made Songar drones targeting military installations across India.