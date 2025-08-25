Helicopter crashes in field near Isle of Wight resort town; extent of casualties unknown

A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain's Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called at 9:24 a.m. (0824 GMT) over a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near Ventnor.

ADVERTISEMENT

A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.

Authorities have not released further details.