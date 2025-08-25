MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 25 August 2025

Helicopter crashes in field near Isle of Wight resort town; extent of casualties unknown

A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

Reuters Published 25.08.25, 04:31 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A helicopter crashed into a field near a seaside resort town on Britain's Isle of Wight on Monday, police said.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called at 9:24 a.m. (0824 GMT) over a report that a helicopter had come down in a field near Ventnor.

ADVERTISEMENT

A critical care team, including a doctor and specialist paramedic, was dispatched by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board or whether there were any injuries.

Authorities have not released further details.

RELATED TOPICS

Helicopter Crash United Kingdom
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Digvijay Singh tries to clear the air on why Jyotiraditya Scindia shunned Congress to join BJP

‘My misfortune… will always be accused of things I am not guilty of,’ says Congress veteran about episode that had led to the return of the BJP to power in Madhya Pradesh
Quote left Quote right

This is Yogi Adityanath govt. An encounter should be done. If not, we will sit on hunger strike

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT