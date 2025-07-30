Chile upgrades tsunami warning to highest level; orders mass evacuations, cancels classes

Chile upgraded its tsunami warning to the highest level early Wednesday for most of its lengthy Pacific coast following a powerful earthquake.

Chile's national emergency service said it was evacuating hundreds of people from coastal areas.

The Education Ministry cancelled classes along much of the coast.

One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded struck off Russia's sparsely populated Far East early Wednesday, sending tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast. Several people were injured, but none gravely, and no major damage has been reported so far.