MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 February 2025

Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will hit profit of exporters: South Korea

South Korea will 'actively consider' whether there is room for negotiation on the tariffs with the United States, says trade minister Cheong In-kyo

Reuters Published 11.02.25, 12:32 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on tariffs on aluminum imports in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on tariffs on aluminum imports in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2025. Reuters

South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports due to come into force in March would reduce U.S. steel demand and erode steel exporters' profitability.

He said, however, the tariffs may offer opportunities for Korean companies to find new export markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea will "actively consider" whether there is room for negotiation on the tariffs with the United States, even though Trump raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on Monday to a flat 25% "without exceptions or exemptions".

Cheong was speaking at a meeting with officials from steel companies in Seoul.

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Tariffs Tariff Hike
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong: Why Manipur Guv not summoning Assembly for constitutionally mandated session

Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India stipulates there cannot be more than a six month gap between the last sitting of an assembly session and the first sitting of the next assembly session
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Once they have left your soil, they don't need to be handcuffed; treat them with respect

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT