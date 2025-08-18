Trump presses Ukraine to give up Nato bid and Crimea as Zelensky heads for D-Day in Washington

United States President Donald Trump has told Ukraine to abandon hopes of regaining Crimea and to give up on joining Nato, as he prepared to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Monday.

Trump rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. After that meeting he dropped his earlier insistence on a ceasefire and instead began pressing Ukraine to accept what he calls a final settlement to Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

The White House said Trump will first meet Zelensky at 1.15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT) in the Oval Office before hosting leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and Nato together in the East Room at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

The European leaders are flying in to demonstrate solidarity with Kyiv and to press for security guarantees in any post-war arrangement.

On Sunday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.”

He added, “No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE.”

Zelensky responded that it was up to Russia to end the invasion. “Russia must end this war, which it itself started,” he wrote after arriving in Washington. “Ukrainians are fighting for their land, their independence, and I hope that our joint strength with America and our European friends will force Russia into a real peace.”

Key Putin aide and Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev reshared Trump’s post late Sunday, calling it “the real solution.”

Dmitriev, who also heads Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, wrote on X, “Let problem solving and peace prevail during the Big Day,” referring to the Washington talks. He was among several Russian officials present at the Alaska summit.

Ukraine and its allies fear that Trump could push through a settlement heavily tilted towards Moscow.

Zelensky has already rejected the outline of Putin’s proposals from the Alaska meeting, which included Ukraine ceding control of the rest of Donetsk, of which it controls about a quarter.

Zelensky has also called for an immediate ceasefire to enable further peace talks, a demand now rejected by Trump in favour of negotiating a comprehensive deal while fighting continues.

“We all equally want to end this war swiftly and reliably,” Zelensky said on Telegram.

European leaders held a call with Zelensky on Sunday to align strategies. “It’s important for the Europeans to be there: Trump respects them, he behaves differently in their presence,” said Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian lawmaker from Zelensky’s party.

Britain’s Daily Mail dubbed Monday “D-Day at the White House,” while Germany’s Die Welt called it “the moment of truth.”

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul said, “It is probably not an exaggeration to say the whole world is looking to Washington.”

The Kremlin’s proposals, according to sources, would require Kyiv to withdraw from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in return for Russia freezing front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia would relinquish small pockets of occupied land in Sumy and Kharkiv regions, but in exchange would expect recognition of its sovereignty over Crimea, seized in 2014, as well as relief from some sanctions.

Putin also wants Ukraine permanently barred from joining Nato. According to the sources, Trump discussed possible security guarantees for Ukraine with European leaders on Saturday, even raising the idea of an Article 5-style guarantee outside Nato.

Article 5 provides that if a Nato ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary.

Putin’s demands are also said to include official status for the Russian language in parts of Ukraine and the right for the Russian Orthodox Church to operate.

Kyiv has passed a law banning Russia-linked religious organisations, accusing them of aiding Moscow, though the ban is not yet enforced.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity after the Alaska summit, Trump said he and Putin had “largely agreed” on the contours of a peace plan involving land transfers and security guarantees.

“I think we’re pretty close to a deal,” Trump said, adding, “Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say ‘no’.”

The discussions come amid renewed Russian attacks. Overnight missile and drone strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, killed seven people, including two children, as apartment blocks were hit.

“They hit an ordinary apartment block, many flats, many families were living here, small children, children’s playground, residential compound, there are no offices here or anything else,” said resident Olena Yakusheva.

Putin has said he is ready to keep fighting until his military objectives are achieved.

Despite rocky ties since Trump’s return to the White House in January, Zelensky and Kyiv remain dependent on US weapons and intelligence support, forcing cooperation with Washington.

The White House said on July 1 that President Trump has put on hold the delivery of certain air defense interceptors along with precision-guided bombs and missiles to Ukraine, citing Pentagon concerns that U.S. weapons stockpiles are running dangerously low.

(With inputs from Reuters)