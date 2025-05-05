Trump praises telephonic conversation with Turkish President, 'very good and productive'

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "very good and productive" telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, discussing a wide range of topics including how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, Syria and the Gaza war.

In a social media post, Trump also said the Turkish leader had invited him to Turkey "at a future date" and that he would also be coming to Washington, but did not say when.

A readout of the call from the Turkish presidency confirmed that Erdogan invited Trump to visit Turkey.

The Republican president who described as "excellent" his relationship with Erdogan during his first tenure at the White House said the two countries would cooperate on ending the war in Ukraine.

"I look forward to working with President Erdogan on getting the ridiculous but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended -- NOW!," Trump said in his post. Erdogan welcomed the U.S. efforts to end the war, Turkey's presidency said.

Neither side gave any details what specific role Ankara would play in the process, which has stalled even as the Republican president during his campaign pledged that he would end the war on day one of his tenure.

Since taking office in January, Trump has upended U.S. policy toward the war in Ukraine, pressing Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire while easing pressure on Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022.

After repeatedly blaming Ukraine over the war even though Moscow invaded its smaller neighbor, Trump has turned some of his ire on Russian President Vladimir Putin recently, questioning his sincerity on making a deal to end the war.

Erdogan also expressed the need for the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza in the phone call adding that Ankara is ready to provide support for the establishment of a ceasefire and lasting peace, according to the Turkish readout.

The Turkish leader also told Trump that Ankara was working to help preserve Syria's territorial integrity and urged Trump to consider sanctions relief for Damascus.