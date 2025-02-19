Trump Media & Technology Group, Rumble sue Brazilian SC justice over accusations of illegal censorship

U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group and video-sharing platform Rumble sued a Brazilian Supreme Court justice over accusations of illegal censorship on Wednesday.

The case comes as the judge, Alexandre de Moraes, weighs charges brought on Tuesday alleging former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro led a plot to overthrow the country's government and undermine the country’s 40-year-old democracy after his 2022 election loss.

Trump Media's lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Tampa, alleged that the judge's previous orders "censor legitimate political discourse in the United States."

Brazil's Supreme Court and Moraes' office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In recent years, Moraes has issued many rulings blocking social media accounts.

The Republican U.S. president is a majority owner of Trump Media, which runs his private social media platform Truth Social, although the Trump Organization has said he would hand over daily management of his various businesses to his children while serving in the White House.

Trump's vice president, former venture capitalist and former U.S. Senator JD Vance, had previously invested in Florida-based Rumble in 2021, the same year Trump joined the platform.