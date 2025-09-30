Trump gives Hamas 3-4 day deadline to accept Gaza peace plan, warns of ‘sad end’

US President Donald Trump has given Hamas a three-to-four-day deadline to respond to his 20-point Gaza peace proposal, warning of a “very sad end” if the Palestinian militant group refuses, multiple media reports reported on Tuesday.

The plan, unveiled on Monday, calls for a ceasefire, release of Israeli hostages within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas, and Israel’s gradual withdrawal from Gaza. It also proposes a post-war transitional authority to be headed by Trump himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said at the White House that all other parties — including Israel and key Arab nations — have endorsed the plan.

“All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We’re just waiting for Hamas,” he told reporters. Asked if there was room for negotiation, Trump said: “Not much.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed the plan, saying it “achieves our war aims” and warning that if Hamas rejects it — or seeks to undermine it — “Israel will finish the job by itself.”

Netanyahu also apologised to Qatar for a September 9 attack in Doha targeting Hamas leaders, a move reportedly necessary to bring the group to the negotiating table.

Hamas, which was not involved in the negotiations leading to the plan, said it is studying the proposal.

A Palestinian source told AFP that consultations among Hamas’ political and military leadership, both inside Palestine and abroad, could take several days due to the plan’s complexities.

The proposal has been described by some Palestinian officials as “completely biased to Israel” and containing “impossible conditions” that aim to dismantle the group.

“What Trump has proposed is the full adoption of all Israeli conditions, which do not grant the Palestinian people or the residents of Gaza any legitimate rights,” a Palestinian official said.

The conflict traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,219 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel’s subsequent offensive has killed over 66,000 Palestinians and left much of Gaza in ruins.

If Hamas accepts the deal, the 48 hostages still in Gaza would be returned within 72 hours, according to Trump. Observers note that with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt already backing the plan, Hamas may have limited options.