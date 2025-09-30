US report flags AI weaponisation in human trafficking; India in Tier 2

A US State Department report on human trafficking has emphasised on the weaponisation of Artificial Intelligence to disguise their deception and making detection increasingly difficult.

“Criminals are increasingly weaponising AI to enhance their operations, using translation tools to craft culturally nuanced messages that resonate with victims in their native language. Combined with social media and messaging platforms, traffickers can execute sophisticated schemes across different countries,” the report states.

The US state department’s report on trafficking in person for the year 2025 lists India along with south Asian neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka among the tier 2 countries, who have complied with the laws but are yet to fully address the problem.

“AI generated text-to-image technology, deepfake photo and video manipulation, voice and video generation and others forms of content manipulation are used to target and exploit children and adults, including for human trafficking, with women and girls disproportionately impacted by crimes like sextortion and child sexual abuse material production,” the report states.

The report mentions on a single dark web forum 20,000 AI generated child sexual abuse materials were discovered in 2024.

“Traffickers may also use AI technologies to mask their identities and victims’ identities – portraying themselves as children to build trust with potential child victims online, impersonating trusted friends and family to deceive and control the individual,” the report warns.

It also states the victims may be forced to use AI generated images to target others.

The US Trafficking Victims Protection Act 2000 and the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons (the UN TIP Protocol) have been working in tandem to bring down human trafficking across the globe.

The state department report categorises into three tiers. The tier one countries are fully compliant with the TVPA’s minimum standards for eliminating trafficking.

The tier 2 countries which include India and its south Asian neighbours “do not fully meet the TVPA’s minimum standards but are making significant efforts.”

Those tier 2 countries which fell to provide evidence of their efforts are placed under tier 2 watch list. Tier 3 countries are identified as those who are not making any effort at all.

This year’s report has focused on the use and impact of AI and technology to facilitate global human trafficking.

The US state department has warned the victims of human trafficking may be forced into criminal activities like smuggling, production and distribution of contraband, illegal commercial sex, financial fraud, begging, scamming, loot, extortion and kidnapping.

“Criminal groups and foreign terrorist organisations exploit vulnerabilities to recruit victims, build trust with victims to manipulate them into committing crimes, or coerce them through fear of losing essential support or retaliation. Armed groups forcibly recruit children from vulnerable groups to serve as combatants and informants,” states the report.

According to the US TIP 2025 report, internet scams involving trafficking victims had generated an estimated $25-$64 billion globally through online scamming in the year 2023.

“Traffickers also exploit victims in scam operations around the world. Traffickers lure individuals through fake job offers and then force them –through physical violence, restricted movement, and withholding of food and water – into operating internet scams,” the state department report says.

The report adds large scam operations have proliferated in Southeast Asia and increasingly in other regions around the world targeting US citizens who have lost around $10 billion through fraud in 2024.

Traffickers also force their victims into prostitution instilling a belief that seeking help will result in retaliation, via criminal charges filed against them by the local law enforcement authorities.