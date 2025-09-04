MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump critic John Bolton probed over classified documents, court filings reveal

A search warrant application cites possible violations of two laws, including the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to collect or share US national defense information without permission

Reuters Published 04.09.25, 11:30 PM
File photo: FBI agents carry boxes outside the home of the former White House national security adviser John Bolton as it is searched by FBI, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., August 22, 2025.

File photo: FBI agents carry boxes outside the home of the former White House national security adviser John Bolton as it is searched by FBI, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., August 22, 2025. Reuters

John Bolton, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump turned persistent critic, is under federal investigation for potential unauthorized retention or removal of classified information, according to court documents made public on Thursday connected to an FBI search of his home last month.

A search warrant application cites possible violations of two laws, including the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to collect or share US national defense information without permission.

A separate document catalogs the items FBI agents seized during the August 25 search of Bolton's Maryland home, including two cell phones, documents in folders labeled "Trump I-IV" and a binder labeled "statements and reflections to Allied Strikes."

Also Read

The court documents were unsealed by a federal judge after a group of news organizations, including Reuters, asked a court to release information relevant to the search, citing the public's interest.

A spokesperson for Bolton had no immediate comment. An investigation does not necessarily result in criminal charges.

Trump himself faced charges under the Espionage Act in a now-dismissed case brought during his years out of office over alleged mishandling of classified information.

Bolton served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as the White House national security adviser during Trump's first term in office. He later emerged as a Trump detractor, last year calling Trump unfit for the presidency.

The search of his home came as the Justice Department under Trump is pursuing several critics of the administration following Trump's vows during the 2024 presidential campaign to seek retribution against his perceived adversaries.

The Justice Department agreed to release some information associated with the search, but withheld the document laying out the evidence gathered against Bolton that was used to persuade a U.S. magistrate judge to sign off on the action. Prosecutors said releasing that information could compromise an ongoing investigation and jeopardize U.S. national security.

