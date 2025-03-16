Trump administration drafts travel ban list targeting 43 countries from entering into US

The Trump administration is considering targeting the citizens of as many as 43 countries as part of a new ban on travel to the US that would be broader than the restrictions imposed during President Trump’s first term, according to officials familiar with the matter.

A draft list of recommendations developed by diplomatic and security officials suggests a “red” list of 11 countries whose citizens would be flatly barred from entering the US. They are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, the officials said.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive internal deliberations, cautioned that the list had been developed by the state department several weeks ago, and that changes were likely by the time it reached the White House.

Officials at embassies and in regional bureaus at the state department, and security specialists at other departments and intelligence agencies, have been reviewing the draft. They are providing comment about whether descriptions of deficiencies in particular countries are accurate or whether there are policy reasons — like not risking disruption to cooperation on some other priority — to reconsider including some.

The draft proposal also included an “orange” list of 10 countries for which travel would be restricted but not cut off. In those cases, affluent business travellers might be allowed to enter, but not people travelling on immigrant or tourist visas.