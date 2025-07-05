Israel’s pursuit of security redefines its place in Middle East, but at what cost?

It’s Israel’s Middle East now.

After three-quarters of a century fighting hostile neighbors, the tiny Jewish country, about the size of New Jersey, has all but vanquished its enemies — Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Houthis in Yemen and now even Iran itself, the one backing them all.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exercise of raw power has allowed Israel — for the first time since its creation in 1948 — a future mostly free from immediate threats. The risk of a nuclear Iran is diminished or perhaps gone. Israel has stable, if uneasy, relations with Persian Gulf Arab states. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cemented his partnership with President Donald Trump.

The new reality in Israel, said Yaakov Amidror, a retired Israeli general and former top aide to Netanyahu, is that places once under constant threat from Lebanon, Syria or Gaza “will be more secure than Manhattan.”

But at what cost?

Netanyahu’s relentless and unapologetic military response to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that killed 1,200 people and took 250 people hostage has cemented the view of Israel as a pariah, its leadership accused of genocide and war crimes and disdained by some world leaders. In opinion polls globally, most people have a negative view of Israel.

In Gaza, the war against Hamas has taken a devastating toll, killing tens of thousands of people and leaving more than 1 million homeless and hungry. Much of the enclave has been reduced to rubble. Poverty and hopelessness are rampant.

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have also been killed, and officials believe about 20 living hostages are still imprisoned in Hamas tunnels after 631 days.

Israel’s actions have shattered a rock-solid, bipartisan consensus in the United States for defending Israel. Now support for the country has become a fiercely contentious issue in Congress, the subject of angry debates and protests on college campuses, and fuel for a surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States and around the world.

The political climate has become deeply polarized. Many supporters of Israel denounce any criticism as antisemitic hate, while those opposed to Israeli policies vow not to be silenced by a label they call unfair.

Inside Israel, the decision to prioritize military victories over the return of the hostages has deeply wounded many people. And the violence has strained the goodwill of the country’s allies and neighbors.

Yet many Israelis welcome the prospect of a future in which they are no longer surrounded by well-armed enemies determined to do them harm, even if it means being viewed negatively by the rest of the world.

In 1981, Menachem Begin, the prime minister of Israel, urged Israelis to “never pause to wonder what the world will think or say.” He told a group of American Jews that “the world may not necessarily like the fighting Jew, but the world will have to take account of him.”

But 20 months of fighting in all directions has had consequences. Another generation of Palestinians living under occupation will see some radicalized to fight against Israel. Israel has created a new wave of global opinion critical of its goals and methods. And many Israelis now feel threatened while abroad, even as they are more secure at home.

Surging Protests

One recent Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Russell Square in the heart of London. Their message: “End the Genocide. Stop Arming Israel. Stop Starving Gaza.”

The rally was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which was founded in 1982. Ben Jamal, the director of the group, said Israel’s actions have supercharged its efforts to isolate Israel from the world’s democracies and force a change in its behavior with boycotts and calls for disinvestment.

Before the Oct. 7 attacks, the British group had 65,000 members; now it claims more than 300,000. Two years ago, there were 65 active branches in cities and towns around Britain. Today, there are more than 100.

“People see the scale of the slaughter,” said Jamal, who is Palestinian. “And then they’re hearing the genocidal rhetoric. They’re hearing Israel’s ministers saying, ‘We’re going to devastate everything. We’re dealing with human animals. Nothing will be left.’ And they’re seeing the result of that.”

Israeli officials strongly deny the accusations of genocide and say they are fighting to eliminate the threat from Hamas and that the military takes precautions to mitigate civilian casualties.

The activist movement to isolate and censure Israel — known as BDS, for boycott, divestment and sanctions — has been around for years. There has not been a widespread move by companies to cut ties with Israel, but the wars have given the movement new momentum.

The company that runs the British Co-op chain of groceries, one of the country’s largest, announced last week that it would stop sourcing items from Israel, adding it to a list of rogue countries, including Afghanistan, Russia, Iran and Libya.

In a Pew Research survey of 24 countries around the world published this month, negative opinions about Israel have surged. In 20 countries, more than half of the people said they had an unfavorable view of Israel. In eight countries — Australia, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Turkey — more than 75% held that view.

Only two countries, Nigeria and Kenya, reported majorities with favorable views of Israel.

‘Paying the Price’

Lior Soharin, 25, grew up fearing missiles in Nahariya, Israel, just south of the border with Lebanon. Hezbollah, once a powerful Iran-backed proxy group, routinely launched crude but dangerous rockets over the border. Israel frequently responded with devastating strikes of its own.

Soharin is now a student at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, studying law and economics. His 280-day service in the Israeli military reserves ended last month, and he said he is pleased that Hezbollah’s military capabilities have been so diminished. But he does not feel safer yet.

“Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran — maybe they are not an existential threat right now,” he said. “But after Oct. 7, our feeling of self-confidence, the feeling of security in Israel, was shaken very strongly, and it is very hard to build it back.”

Opinion surveys reveal the deep divisions that remain within the Israeli public even as the country’s military strikes in Iran have boosted Netanyahu’s popularity. In one poll, two-thirds of Israelis said they wanted to end the war in Gaza with a settlement that could bring the hostages home.

Within Israel, the war has exacerbated tensions between the government and members of Israel’s Arab minority, some of whom have been arrested for social media posts about the war.

Nira Sharabi is the widow of Yossi Sharabi, who was kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7 and was killed after 100 days in captivity in Gaza in an Israeli airstrike. While she blames Hamas for her husband’s death, she said she is frustrated by the failure to free the remaining hostages, calling it a cost of Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

“As it looks now, they are paying the price,” she said of the hostages. “Yes, the government is not dealing with them, but with other things. However we look at it, they are paying the price.”

Diplomatic Scolding

Long before Oct. 7, Israel had been the target of official international condemnation. Over decades, the United Nations has passed dozens of resolutions criticizing Israel.

But the denunciation has intensified as international organizations and world leaders have repeatedly called on Israel to restrain its military and end the war in Gaza.

In 2024, Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognized a Palestinian state, a sharp but largely symbolic gesture designed to pressure Israel to cease the fighting. President Emmanuel Macron of France has made it clear he intends to do the same soon.

Macron’s position and the actions of the other European leaders have enraged members of Netanyahu’s government, who accused the French president of leading “a crusade against the Jewish state.”

But many Israelis, like Amidror, the retired general, shrug off the criticism.

“The ability of Israel to defend itself and to get rid” of its enemies, he said, “is much, much, much, much more important than the international community’s view about Israel.”

The New York Times News Service