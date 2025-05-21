'This escalation is wholly disproportionate': Allies denounce Israel's new strikes in Gaza

Britain, France, and Canada issued a rare public reprimand of Israel, demanding that it cease its renewed military offensive in Gaza — a call that prompted a furious Israeli response on Tuesday.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” a joint statement by the three powerful allies said late on Monday, adding: “But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

They called Israel’s new escalation of the war against Hamas in Gaza and its months-long restrictions on humanitarian aid “egregious actions”.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response,” the statement said.

More than 19 months after the war in Gaza began, international frustration is mounting following Israel’s threats to launch a major escalation unless Hamas surrenders, disarms and releases the remaining hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said early on Tuesday that the criticism from the three countries handed a “huge prize” to Hamas. He claimed they were tacitly encouraging further attacks like the one on October 7, 2023, led by Hamas, that started the war in Gaza.

“This is a war of civilisation over barbarism,” Netanyahu said on social media. “Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

Netanyahu is threatening a full Israeli takeover of Gaza and the forced relocation of Palestinian civilians into designated areas.

Israel has already barred all humanitarian aid from Gaza for more than two months, amid warnings from aid officials that there is a risk of famine.

Over the weekend, Israel finally said it would begin allowing some humanitarian aid into Gaza. But authorities let only five trucks in on Monday, barely a trickle in face of enormous needs.

The aid on those five trucks has yet to be collected by UN agencies, who require Israeli coordination to get to the Palestinian side of the Gaza border with Israel.

Critics say the pending military operation would have an even more devastating impact on civilians.

The full force of the war so far has failed to defeat Hamas, which has fought a stubborn insurgency and recruited thousands of new fighters to its ranks. It was not immediately clear what further actions Britain, France and Canada intended to take if Israel did not heed their warning. But the Netherlands and other countries have urged the EU to review its “association agreement” with Israel.

New York Times News Service