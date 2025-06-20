MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 20 June 2025

‘There was a massive boom’: Iran missile hit part of the Soroka Medical Centre in Israel

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim it had targeted Israeli military facilities next to the hospital, according to the Fars news agency, it offered no evidence for the claim, and Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment about the claim

Natan Odenheimer Published 20.06.25, 10:04 AM
Firefighters work inside a damaged building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel, on Thursday

Firefighters work inside a damaged building of the Soroka hospital complex after it was hit by a missile fired from Iran in Beersheba, Israel, on Thursday AP

Large slabs of concrete were all that remained from what was once the top floor of the hospital building. Rubble and shattered glass blanketed the surrounding area, even hundreds of feet away. Melted plastic and burned wiring filled the air with a foul smell.

Hours after an Iranian missile hit part of the Soroka Medical Centre, a major hospital complex in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Thursday, firefighters brought the blaze under control while rescue teams scoured the site and medical teams transferred patients to other facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a massive boom and blast wave”, said Dr Vadim Bankovich, head of the Orthopedics Department, whose office faces the floor of the old surgical building that took a direct hit.

Shlomi Codish, the director general of the hospital, said that much of the building had been evacuated in recent days. Codish said that all patients and medical staff had been in protected spaces when the missile struck, and that the hospital was treating several patients with minor injuries.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed it had targeted Israeli military facilities next to the hospital, according to the Fars news agency. It offered no evidence for the claim, and Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment about the claim.

When he received an alert on his cell phone warning him of incoming missile fire, Dr Bankovich said he and his team rushed to a windowless safe space, where patients at his department were already gathering. After leaving the safe space 10 minutes later, he found cabinets toppled, ceiling panels scattered on the ground, and medical devices shattered.

“Windows blew out everywhere, even those reinforced with iron in the protected rooms”, said Dr Bankovich, referring to the hospital’s safe rooms.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict Revolutionary Guards
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Speak English? Shame, Shame: Amit shah’s push for Hindi draws widespread criticism

While Shah spoke in favour of all Indian languages and did not mention Hindi, the BJP’s critics argue that shunning English would leave the country without a link language — a vacuum Hindi would then be left to fill
President Donald Trump speaks as a flag pole is installed on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

Trump to decide within two weeks on joining Israel’s military campaign against Iran

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT