After Trump's 'I stopped the war' claim, Pakistan deputy PM says Islamabad 'requested for ceasefire' with India

Over a month after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has admitted that Islamabad had requested for a ceasefire following the loss of two key airbases. This startling admission by the Pakistan minister comes a day after Trump's "I stopped the war claim" after a call with PM Narendra Modi.

On a TV news show, Dar revealed that India had struck the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi and the Shorkot air base in Punjab province.



Following these strikes, Pakistan was compelled to seek intervention from the United States, with assistance also coming from Saudi Arabia.

Dar said, "At 2:30 am, India launched missile strikes on Nur Khan air base and Shorkot air base. Within 45 minutes, Saudi Prince Faisal called me and said he had just learnt about my conversation with (US Secretary of State) Marco Rubio. He asked if he was authorised to talk to (India's External Affairs Minister) S Jaishankar and convey that we are ready if they (India) stop."

"I said yes, brother, you can. He then called me back, saying he had conveyed the same to Jaishankar," Dar added.

The last time the word ceasefire was mentioned on the global chessboard was when Donald Trump spoke to PM Narendra Modi over the phone after the G7 Summit.

In comments to reporters, Trump described Modi as "a fantastic man" and asserted that the two countries will have a trade deal.

And then came the 'I stopped the war' claim.

"Well, I stopped the war…. I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We're going to make a trade deal with Modi of India. But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” Trump said Wednesday.

In a nearly 35-minute phone call with Trump on Tuesday, Modi firmly stated that India does not and will "never accept" mediation and that the discussions between Indian and Pakistani militaries on cessation of military actions were initiated at Islamabad's request, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.