MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 22 October 2025

The Louvre reopens three days after daring daylight heist of French crown jewels

No arrests have been announced, and the stolen jewels remain missing

Agencies Published 22.10.25, 02:05 PM
People stand near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum.

People stand near the glass Pyramid of the Louvre Museum. Reuters file photo

The Louvre museum in Paris reopened Wednesday morning, three days after thieves forced open a window and stole French crown jewels in a bold daylight raid.

The Apollo Room, where the theft occurred, remained closed to visitors, while crowds hundreds deep waited outside the museum’s glass pyramid entrance. Normally closed on Tuesdays, the Louvre had remained shut since the theft to allow for investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

No arrests have been announced, and the stolen jewels remain missing. The Paris prosecutor said Tuesday that the crown jewels were worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million), not including their historical value to France.

About 100 investigators are involved in the police pursuit of the suspects and the missing jewels following Sunday’s audacious heist from the world’s most-visited museum.

Live images on Reuters TV showed visitors walking through the museum’s gates for the first time since the theft, as the heist continued to make headlines worldwide.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Louvre Museum
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta has a new shining literary star. And the city is Megha Majumdar’s inspiration

The India-born writer’s book ‘The Guardian and a Thief’ is one of five works of fiction shortlisted for the US National Book Award, but she has already received recognition that could be even more lucrative
Representational image. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Lokpal is more of a shock pal, shok (mourn) pal and shauq (indulgence) pal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT