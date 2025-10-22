The Louvre reopens three days after daring daylight heist of French crown jewels

The Louvre museum in Paris reopened Wednesday morning, three days after thieves forced open a window and stole French crown jewels in a bold daylight raid.

The Apollo Room, where the theft occurred, remained closed to visitors, while crowds hundreds deep waited outside the museum’s glass pyramid entrance. Normally closed on Tuesdays, the Louvre had remained shut since the theft to allow for investigation.

No arrests have been announced, and the stolen jewels remain missing. The Paris prosecutor said Tuesday that the crown jewels were worth an estimated 88 million euros ($102 million), not including their historical value to France.

About 100 investigators are involved in the police pursuit of the suspects and the missing jewels following Sunday’s audacious heist from the world’s most-visited museum.

Live images on Reuters TV showed visitors walking through the museum’s gates for the first time since the theft, as the heist continued to make headlines worldwide.