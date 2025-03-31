MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 31 March 2025

Sweden announces record $1.59 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Around five billion crowns will be financial donations for Ukraine's defence industry

Reuters Published 31.03.25, 06:37 PM
File photo: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson at his country retreat in Harpsund, Sweden, August 19, 2023.

File photo: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson at his country retreat in Harpsund, Sweden, August 19, 2023. Reuters

Sweden announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion) on Monday, the biggest package to date from the Nordic country, saying it wanted to help Kyiv strengthen its position in talks on ending the war.

The bulk of the package, nine billion crowns, will consist of new equipment that will be purchased in processes led by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around five billion crowns will be financial donations for Ukraine's defence industry.

Also Read

"We are now at a critical stage of the war. Our focus is now on supporting Ukraine as much as possible so that they can get into a position of strength during these negotiations," he said.

Jonson said all European countries now need to increase their support to Ukraine. "More need to do more."

Since taking office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to broker a ceasefire to end fighting in the three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Jonson, asked at the press conference if Europe has the financial and production capacity to take on more of the responsibility if the United States scales down, said: "I'm slightly more concerned with the defence industrial production than the financial resources."

"The EU alone has an economy eight times as big as Russia, so if there is a will, there is a way for extensive support. The limitation has been the defence industrial production in Europe which has been adapted to peacetime," he said.

The government has said Sweden will ramp up aid to Ukraine this year, boosting the 2025 budget allocation to 40 billion crowns from 25 billion projected earlier, to aid Kyiv's fight against Russian invasion.

Including the new package, Sweden's military support since 2022 totals 80 billion crowns.

RELATED TOPICS

Sweden Military Aid
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russell vs Pandya, Rohit vs Nortje: Key player battles to anticipate for MI-KKR clash

High-scoring thriller on the cards as MI look to bounce back against an in-form Kolkata side
PM Narendra Modi with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur, (inset) Sanjay Raut.
Quote left Quote right

RSS will decide the successor of PM Narendra Modi, the chosen leader will be from Maharashtra

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT