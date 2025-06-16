Suspect arrested after deadly shooting of Minnesota lawmakers while posing as police officer

A 57-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Minnesota Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in what authorities have described as a “politically motivated assassination.”

The suspect, identified as Vance Luther Boelter, was taken into custody on Sunday near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, following a massive manhunt. He had allegedly posed as a police officer before carrying out the attacks, according to officials and ABC News.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed the arrest and stated that Boelter also shot and wounded another Democratic lawmaker, state Senator John Hoffman, and his wife, Yvette, earlier that same day at their home a few miles away. Hoffman was struck by nine bullets and underwent multiple surgeries.

"He's closer every hour to being out of the woods," Yvette said in a message posted to social media by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. “We are both incredibly lucky to be alive,” she added.

Governor Walz called the incident “a politically motivated assassination,” while Senator Klobuchar revealed on NBC's 'Meet the Press' that a "target list" found in Boelter's possession included abortion providers, several Democratic lawmakers including herself, and Walz, who was also the Democratic vice-presidential candidate last year. “There clearly was some through line with abortion, because of the groups that were on the list. So that was one of his motivations,” she said.

The shootings began around 2 a.m. on Saturday, when Boelter allegedly shot the Hoffmans in their Champlin home before driving to Hortman’s residence in Brooklyn Park. Authorities said he left behind a vehicle resembling a police SUV, complete with flashing lights, and fled on foot when confronted by officers. That vehicle contained three AK-47s, a 9-mm handgun, and a written list of other public officials with their addresses, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint.

Boelter was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three of which carry potential sentences of up to 40 years in prison. The FBI also released images of the suspect wearing a rubber mask and a uniform resembling police attire.

Boelter is believed to have ties to evangelical ministries and has claimed in online postings to be a security expert with experience in the Gaza Strip and Africa. Public records also suggest a history of far-right political affiliations.

Residents of Sibley County, near where Boelter’s car was found, were instructed to stay indoors and lock their doors until the suspect was apprehended. “My wife is freaked out,” said Damon Voight, a neighbor. “She’s like, ‘We’ve got guns in the house, right?’”

The violent rampage prompted the city of Champlin to cancel its annual Father Hennepin festival, and outside the state capitol in St. Paul, a memorial took shape with flowers, flags, and sticky notes bearing messages like “Justice for Melissa.”

Senator Klobuchar reflected on her long friendship with Hortman: “We started out together in politics, moms with young kids… somehow she was able to balance getting to know every door, knock on every house in her district, while raising two children — Girl Scout leader, she taught Sunday school,” she said.

This incident marks the latest in a series of politically motivated attacks in the U.S., including the 2022 assault on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, an attempted assassination of Donald Trump last year, and an April arson attack at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home.