MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Suicide bomber kills 13 security personnel in Pakistan’s northwest, 14 civilians injured

This incident is being described as one of the deadliest in North Waziristan in recent months and has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region

PTI Published 28.06.25, 03:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 others injured in a suicide attack on Saturday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security sources said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit early this morning in Khaddi area of North Waziristan district, the sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the 24 injured are 14 civilians, including women and children, with several said to be in critical condition.

A curfew was imposed in the area at the time of the incident due to ongoing military movement, the sources said.

Security agencies launched a rescue operation following the explosion.

The militant group Usud al-Harb, a sub-faction of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, they added.

This incident is being described as one of the deadliest in North Waziristan in recent months and has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Suicide Attack Bombing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sariska Tiger Reserve to be cut up for mines: ‘State clearly interested, won’t help wildlife’

A May 2024 Supreme Court directive had led to the closure of 57 mines producing marble, dolomite, limestone and masonic stone located within a kilometre of the critical tiger habitat boundary
Steven Spielberg
Quote left Quote right

I don't want AI making any creative decisions that I can't make myself

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT