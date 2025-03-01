Students launch new Dhaka party; 'No room for pro-India, pro-Pakistan politics'

The students’ group that led the protests against Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched itself as a political party on Friday, declaring there will be no room now for pro-India and pro-Pakistan politics in the country.

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement or Students against Discrimination (SAD) turned into “Jatiya Nagorik Party” or National Citizen Party (NCP) at a rally at Manik Mia Avenue in central Dhaka near the parliament, with one of the key leaders of the July-August 2024 protests, Nahid Islam, as its convenor.

The student leaders also issued a declaration that outlined “a transformative political and economic roadmap for Bangladesh” and also unveiled a manifesto laying the foundation for what it calls a “second republic”.

The inaugural event, which was attended by representatives of some political parties and envoys of the Vatican and Pakistan.

The student movement led a mass protest leading to the ouster of Hasina’s 15 years of rule on August 5 last year. Three days later, Muhammd Yunus assumed charge as the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

The NCP’s inaugural rally began with a recitation from the Quran, the Bhagwad Gita, the Bible and the Tripitaka, followed by the national anthem. A minute’s silence was also observed in memory of those killed during the July uprising.

“There will be no room for pro-Indian and pro-Pakistani politics in Bangladesh. We will build the state keeping Bangladesh, the interest of the people of Bangladesh ahead,” said NCP’s convenor Nahid Islam, who resigned as the information adviser from Yunus’ advisory council earlier this week.

“We want to talk about the future,” he said. “We want to move beyond the past and discuss the possibilities of Bangladesh.” The party would be “solely Bangladesh-oriented, dedicated to the country’s progress”, echoed SAD coordinator Nusrat Tabassum.

SAD member secretary Arif Sohel told the gathering at the inauguration of the party: “People will no longer accept elite groups or dynastic loyalty. Instead, future leaders will emerge from the working class — farmers, labourers, and the children of daily wage earners.” He added that the new political party will uphold this vision and fulfill the people’s aspirations.