Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes central Myanmar, tremors felt in Bangkok

A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors.

There was no immediate word from Myanmar on damage after the quake, which the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said had a 7.7 magnitude and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

The epicentre was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population about 1.2 million, according to USGS.

An officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters: "We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet."

Social media posts from Mandalay showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets. Reuters could not immediately verify the posts.

Witnesses contacted in Yangon said many people ran out from buildings in the city, the largest in the country.

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes.

Others said people ran out onto the streets in panic and water splashed out of swimming pools.